BEVERLY HILLS, Jan 6 — The Golden Globes always serve as a high-fashion battleground, where celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet, and this year was no exception. From jaw-dropping stunners to some truly questionable choices, the night was filled with memorable fashion moments.
Best Dressed
According to The Cut, one of the standout looks of the night came from Zendaya, who channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning Louis Vuitton gown. Her effortless elegance truly embodied red carpet magic.
Nicole Kidman also wowed in a custom Balenciaga Couture creation, solidifying her place as a perennial best-dressed favourite.
Zoe Saldana brought major style with a chocolate brown sequin Saint Laurent gown, paired with a matching cape.
Selena Gomez surprised everyone in an off-the-shoulder Prada gown, showcasing her style evolution.
Anya Taylor-Joy brought understated elegance to the red carpet in an archive Christian Dior gown, a look The Cut described as pure sophistication.
Emma Stone turned heads in a playful custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, debuting a chic new haircut.
Naomi Watts stood out in Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
Cynthia Erivo looked wickedly good in a sculptural Louis Vuitton gown, according to Elle.
While some considered Elle Fanning’s voluminous Balmain skirt paired with a cheetah-print bodice a bit unconventional, we loved the unexpected twist.
Worst Dressed
However, not all looks were winners. Angelina Jolie’s Alexander McQueen gown, while undoubtedly high fashion, didn’t quite hit the mark. The dress fell flat — mediocre at best — and didn’t make the bold statement her red carpet presence usually demands.
Similarly, Timothée Chalamet’s Tom Ford look was underwhelming.
Cate Blanchett’s pale gold Louis Vuitton dress also disappointed, as it failed to push boundaries and appeared a bit too safe for the risk-taking star.
WWD noted that Melissa McCarthy’s Christian Siriano gown was a miss, with the sugary pink ruffles swallowing her whole.
Eddie Redmayne’s dizzying black-and-white Valentino suit also caused some fashion headaches.
Lastly, Ali Wong’s red Balenciaga haute couture gown just didn’t work. The shape looked sad, and the pairing with long black gloves only seemed to make matters worse.