BEVERLY HILLS, Jan 6 — The Golden Globes always serve as a high-fashion battleground, where celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet, and this year was no exception. From jaw-dropping stunners to some truly questionable choices, the night was filled with memorable fashion moments.

Best Dressed

According to The Cut, one of the standout looks of the night came from Zendaya, who channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning Louis Vuitton gown. Her effortless elegance truly embodied red carpet magic.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton. — AFP pic

Nicole Kidman also wowed in a custom Balenciaga Couture creation, solidifying her place as a perennial best-dressed favourite.

Nicole Kidman. — Reuters pic

Zoe Saldana brought major style with a chocolate brown sequin Saint Laurent gown, paired with a matching cape.

Zoe Saldana in a Saint Laurent gown. — Reuters pic

Selena Gomez surprised everyone in an off-the-shoulder Prada gown, showcasing her style evolution.

Selena Gomez and Jacques Audiard. — Reuters pic

Anya Taylor-Joy brought understated elegance to the red carpet in an archive Christian Dior gown, a look The Cut described as pure sophistication.

Anya Taylor-Joy. — Reuters pic

Emma Stone turned heads in a playful custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, debuting a chic new haircut.

Emma Stone. — Reuters pic

Naomi Watts stood out in Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Naomi Watts stood out in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. — Reuters pic

Cynthia Erivo looked wickedly good in a sculptural Louis Vuitton gown, according to Elle.

Cynthia Erivo. — AFP pic

While some considered Elle Fanning’s voluminous Balmain skirt paired with a cheetah-print bodice a bit unconventional, we loved the unexpected twist.

Elle Fanning. — AFP pic

Worst Dressed

However, not all looks were winners. Angelina Jolie’s Alexander McQueen gown, while undoubtedly high fashion, didn’t quite hit the mark. The dress fell flat — mediocre at best — and didn’t make the bold statement her red carpet presence usually demands.

Angelina Jolie. — Reuters pic

Similarly, Timothée Chalamet’s Tom Ford look was underwhelming.

Timothee Chalamet. — AFP pic

Cate Blanchett’s pale gold Louis Vuitton dress also disappointed, as it failed to push boundaries and appeared a bit too safe for the risk-taking star.

Cate Blanchett. — Reuters pic

WWD noted that Melissa McCarthy’s Christian Siriano gown was a miss, with the sugary pink ruffles swallowing her whole.

Melissa McCarthy. — AFP pic

Eddie Redmayne’s dizzying black-and-white Valentino suit also caused some fashion headaches.

Eddie Redmayne. — Reuters pic

Lastly, Ali Wong’s red Balenciaga haute couture gown just didn’t work. The shape looked sad, and the pairing with long black gloves only seemed to make matters worse.