KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Sonic film franchise continues to prove its staying power, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sprinting to the No. 1 spot at the local box office, while Dongeng Sang Kancil, a local animated film from Malaysian studio Les’ Copaque, secures an impressive second place.

Fresh into 2025, the list isn’t just limited to local and international films — there’s also a wealth of series, music and books to explore.

With this curated compilation from Malay Mail, this week’s picks are sure to inject excitement into your weekend and offer a perfect way to kick off the year!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (December 26 to December 29)

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Dongeng Sang Kancil Mufasa: The Lion King The Prosecutor Moana 2 The Last Dance Kemah Terlarang Kesurupan Massal Babah Kahar: Kapla High Council Reversi

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (December 23 to December 29)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Squid Game: Season 2 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar When the Phone Rings: Limited Series Thicha: Season 1 Squid Game: Season 1 One Cent Thief: Season 1 La Palma: Limited Series Check in Hanyang: Season 1 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1 Kau vs Aku: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Aku Tak Membenci Hujan Family By Choice The Tale of Lady Ok Running Man (2024) She Was Pretty (Malaysia) Persis Boneka From Saga With Love 2 Brewing Love Rented In Finland

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (December 24 to January 1)

Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) ROSÉ — APT. (w/ Bruno Mars) yung kai — blue Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Gracie Abrams — That’s So True ROSÉ — toxic till the end Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER The Lantis — Bunga Maaf ROSÉ — number one girl

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (December 24 to January 1)

Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Amir Masdi — Nurcinta Insomniacks — Reminiscence Eleven Tonight, Amir Ahnaf, Riko Agus — Kudeta (From Astro Shaw’s Kahar Kapla High Council) Andmesh — Anugerah Terindah Kaleb J — Di Balik Pertanda Mahalini — Mencintaimu (From: 2nd Miracle in Cell No.7) Rio Clappy — Bunga Abadi Isyariana — Andai Tiada Dia

Source: kworb.net and Spotify: Top Songs — Malaysia, Spotify Carta Malaysia

Top 10 books of the week (December 20 to December 26)

Fiction

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins) Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (Electric Monkey) Before the Coffee Gets Cold #1 by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan) The Striker by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Bookiut (EVSE): Songs of the Runaway Heart — 2024 by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut) Human Acts by Han Kang (Granta Books)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury Publishing; 1st edition) I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury Publishing) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey (Free Press) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson (Penguin Random House LLC)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (idea kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH