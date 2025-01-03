KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Sonic film franchise continues to prove its staying power, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sprinting to the No. 1 spot at the local box office, while Dongeng Sang Kancil, a local animated film from Malaysian studio Les’ Copaque, secures an impressive second place.
Fresh into 2025, the list isn’t just limited to local and international films — there’s also a wealth of series, music and books to explore.
With this curated compilation from Malay Mail, this week’s picks are sure to inject excitement into your weekend and offer a perfect way to kick off the year!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (December 26 to December 29)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Dongeng Sang Kancil
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- The Prosecutor
- Moana 2
- The Last Dance
- Kemah Terlarang Kesurupan Massal
- Babah
- Kahar: Kapla High Council
- Reversi
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (December 23 to December 29)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Squid Game: Season 2
- BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar
- When the Phone Rings: Limited Series
- Thicha: Season 1
- Squid Game: Season 1
- One Cent Thief: Season 1
- La Palma: Limited Series
- Check in Hanyang: Season 1
- BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1
- Kau vs Aku: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Di Hatiku Ada Kamu
- Aku Tak Membenci Hujan
- Family By Choice
- The Tale of Lady Ok
- Running Man (2024)
- She Was Pretty (Malaysia)
- Persis Boneka
- From Saga With Love 2
- Brewing Love
- Rented In Finland
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (December 24 to January 1)
- Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
- ROSÉ — APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)
- yung kai — blue
- Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan
- Gracie Abrams — That’s So True
- ROSÉ — toxic till the end
- Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER
- The Lantis — Bunga Maaf
- ROSÉ — number one girl
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (December 24 to January 1)
- Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan
- The Lantis — Bunga Maaf
- Amir Masdi — Nurcinta
- Insomniacks — Reminiscence
- Eleven Tonight, Amir Ahnaf, Riko Agus — Kudeta (From Astro Shaw’s Kahar Kapla High Council)
- Andmesh — Anugerah Terindah
- Kaleb J — Di Balik Pertanda
- Mahalini — Mencintaimu (From: 2nd Miracle in Cell No.7)
- Rio Clappy — Bunga Abadi
- Isyariana — Andai Tiada Dia
Source: kworb.net and Spotify: Top Songs — Malaysia, Spotify Carta Malaysia
Top 10 books of the week (December 20 to December 26)
Fiction
- What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (Electric Monkey)
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold #1 by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan)
- The Striker by Ana Huang (Bloom Books)
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
- Bookiut (EVSE): Songs of the Runaway Heart — 2024 by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)
- Human Acts by Han Kang (Granta Books)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury Publishing; 1st edition)
- I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books)
- How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
- Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee)
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey (Free Press)
- I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)
- Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson (Penguin Random House LLC)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)
- Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
- Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (idea kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH