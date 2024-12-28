SEOUL, Dec 28 — Netflix’s Squid Game is back, and it’s already taking the world by storm.

Just one day after its release, the second season skyrocketed to No. 1 on FlixPatrol’s global chart, dominating 92 out of 93 countries, including South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Season 2 picks up with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), now a man on a mission. Gone is the naive underdog of Season 1. Instead, we see a vengeful Gi-hun determined to expose the twisted masterminds behind the deadly games.

His ultimate goal? To bring the whole operation crashing down. Along the way, he faces off against the enigmatic Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) in a battle of wits and wills that fans have been itching to see.

But let’s be real — does it live up to the hype? Critics are split. While Season 2 introduces fresh faces like Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), a badass transgender special forces veteran, and Noeul (Park Gyu-young), a North Korean defector, there’s a sense of déjà vu.

Many beloved characters from Season 1, like Sae-byeok and Ali, are gone, leaving a gap that new players struggle to fill.

The pacing is also a mixed bag. With only three of the six games fully explored, the show diverts much of its focus to Gi-hun’s quest and the players’ counterattacks. While this adds new layers to the story, it leaves some parts feeling rushed and undercooked.

Still, Squid Game Season 2 is far from dull. It’s packed with high-stakes drama, jaw-dropping twists, and just enough intrigue to keep fans hooked.

And let’s not forget—Season 3 is already on the horizon, promising more mayhem in the Squid Game universe.

So, does Season 2 recapture the magic of the original? Not quite. But if you’re here for the thrills, chills, and a taste of what’s to come, it’s well worth the watch.

And in that respect, Squid Game is still the game to beat.