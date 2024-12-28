TAIPEI, Dec 28 — Hong Kong pop legend Aaron Kwok assured fans he’s in good health after a frightening fall during the first night of his "ICONIC Tour" at Taipei Arena.

The 59-year-old, one of Cantopop’s iconic "heavenly kings" since the 1990s, tumbled off the stage in dramatic fashion yesterday, stunning thousands of fans and sparking widespread concern.

The incident occurred after Kwok finished performing a song and started walking backwards.

Wearing a dazzling, eye-catching outfit, he unexpectedly dropped out of the spotlight with a loud thud, causing fans to gasp in shock.

Footage quickly circulated online, showing the pop icon’s sudden fall.

Taking to social media in the early hours of this morning, Kwok reassured his fans, explaining that he had fallen through an empty hydraulic platform after failing to spot the gap.

“I took an empty step on the hydraulic platform, and the microphone hit one side of the platform and made a big noise. The microphone was new and got scratched as a result, but I hit nothing,” he said, adding, “Sorry for leaving so many people worried about me.”

Kwok’s fans quickly flooded his post with messages of support, with the heartfelt update earning 6,300 likes and nearly 300 comments in just nine hours.

Despite the dramatic moment, Kwok’s show continued without further incident.

He ended his post by saying, “I went up to the stage freely and continued to ‘song and painting, words and dancing’. Me and everyone, this 'Taipei Station ICONIC' date is 2 nights left! See you tomorrow.”