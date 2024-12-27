KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King roars in at the peak of the local box-office this week — making the last month of 2024 a memorable one for the studio — with Moana 2 occupying the top spot just two weeks ago.

If you’re looking for a different flavour, try any of the other top 10 films this week, like Malaysian offerings like Babah, Kahar: Kapla High Council and Reversi or Indonesian-language horror Lembayug or drama in Bila Esok Ibu Tiada.

Donnie Yen’s Cantonese The Prosecutor and Vetrimaaran Tamil-medium Viduthalai - Part 2 are also stellar choices — as proven by the reception of local audiences.

If you’re not up for the big screen, check out other Top 10 lists for the favourites for streaming series’, music, and books to cosy up to as we get ready to usher in 2025.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (December 19 to December 22)

Mufasa: The Lion King

The Prosecutor

Moana 2

Babah

Kahar: Kapla High Council

The Last Dance

Bila Esok Ibu Tiada

Viduthalai - Part 2

Lembayung

Reversi

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (December 16 to December 22)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

La Palma: Limited Series

When the Phone Rings: Limited Series

One Cent Thief: Season 1

Thicha: Season 1

Kau vs Aku: Season 1

Kau vs Aku: Season 2

The Auditors: Season 1

Layang Layang Perkahwinan: Season 1

The Tale of Lady Ok: Season 1

Black Summoner: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Family By Choice

Aku Tak Membenci Hujan

Running Man (2024)

Brewing Love

She Was Pretty (Malaysia)

The Tale of Lady Ok

Rented In Finland

From Saga With Love 2

Whenever Possible Season 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (December 18 to December 25)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

yung kai - blue

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

ROSÉ - toxic till the end

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Gracie Abrams - That’s So True

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (December 18 to December 25)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Amir Masdi - Nurcinta

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Eleven Tonight, Amir Ahnaf, Riko Agus - Kudeta (From Astro Shaw’s "Kahar Kapla High Council”)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Source: Kworb

Top 10 books of the week (December 13 to December 19)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Manilla Press)

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

Before the Coffee Gets Cold #1 by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster)

Before We Forget Kindness (Before Coffee Gets Cold #5) by?Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

Non-Fiction

I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Once Upon a Miao 2 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury Publishing; 1st edition)

How to Let Things Go by Shunmyo Masuno (Penguin Life US)

Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication Sdn Bhd)

Bunga Tulip Untuk Kamu by Hiznawa (Iman Publication)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karya Bestari)

Bookiut (BMSE): Kafe Purnama Bayu (2024) by Haninay (bookiut)

Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (KS)

Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (idea kreatif)

Source: MPH