KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Renowned for their contributions to anime music, such as the Re:ZERO series, Osaka-born Suzuki Konomi and MYTH & ROID vocalist KIHOW returned to Malaysia for Comic Fiesta 2024 — one of Southeast Asia’s largest, and most exciting anime events —to deliver special live performances.

This marked their third and second visit respectively, as both artists expressed their enthusiasm and love for Malaysian fans.

Reflecting on her first visit to Malaysia in 2022, Suzuki Konomi expressed her admiration for the vibrant Christmas atmosphere in the city, as well as recalling the unique experience of trying durian for the first time with her team.

Among all her performances, she noted that the 2022 show was particularly memorable.

“I could truly feel the love and passion fans have for anime, and the energy of the Malaysian audience was extraordinary.

“Thanks to their energy, I believe my singing became even more passionate that day.”

Live performances has always been at the core of her work, and she remains committed to keeping them a central part of her career.

Looking ahead to 2025, Suzuki Konomi has planned an exciting lineup of concerts, making it the perfect year for fans to experience her live shows.

MYTH & ROID vocalist KIHOW discusses how she has evolved as a singer since 2018. — Picture courtesy of Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL)

Meanwhile, KIHOW reflected on her last visit in 2018, when her performances had Malaysian fans singing along to every song from start to finish — a powerful experience that continues to inspire and fuel her confidence.

KIHOW has since evolved as a singer.

In the six years since her last visit, she has performed around the world, gaining new experiences, refining her craft, and building her reputation.

“I’m not the same KIHOW from 2018; this is KIHOW 2024,” she said.

As KIHOW 2024, she now approaches her performances with a fresh perspective, describing her stage presence as sharper and more refined.

She mentioned that the sound and lyrical nature of MYTH & ROID have become simpler and direct.

KIHOW emphasised that she now sings with a focus on the pure essence of her sound, rather than relying on complexity.

Both artists have garnered widespread recognition throughout their careers where Suzuki Konomi, who won the 5th All Japan Animation Song Grand Prix Final in 2011 has continued tours world wide and also further solidified her influence in 2022 with the formation of the rock unit She is Legend alongside fellow Japanese artist XAI.

MYTH & ROID, on the other hand, has enjoyed global success, accumulating over 500 million views across their music videos and related content.

Their growing international acclaim has led to live performances in more than 20 countries, cementing their status as a prominent force in the music scene.

Previous performances by Suzuki Konomi and MYTH & ROID in Malaysia were met with enthusiastic crowds, helping both artists secure a dedicated fanbase.

As Malaysia’s anime culture thrives, fuelled by a deep passion for the music that accompanies it — Suzuki Konomi and KIHOW are among the many artists who have captivated Malaysian fans and continue doing so in the future.