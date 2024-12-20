KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Southeast Asian feature films dominates the chart, with the Indonesian family drama Bila Esok Ibu Tiada taking over the local box-office and the local series One Cent Thief: Season 1, starring Syafiq Kyle, claiming the top spot on Netflix for Malaysia.

If you're looking to just sit back and relax for the weekend before Christmas, here's Malay Mail's Top 10 Picks for the week, featuring the best local and international films, streaming series, music, and books.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (December 12 to December 15)

Bila Esok Ibu Tiada

Babah

Moana 2

Kraven The Hunter

Kahar: Kapla High Council

Lembayung

The Last Dance

Wicked

Pushpa 2: The Rule

SEVENTEEN [Right Here] World Tour in Japan: Live Viewing

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (December 9 to December 15)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

One Cent Thief: Season 1

When the Phone Rings: Limited Series

Kau vs Aku: Season 1

Black Doves: Season 1

La Palma: Limited Series

The Trunk: Limited series

The Empress of Ayodhaya: The Empress Of Ayodhaya

Kau vs Aku: Season 2

Project: High Council: Season 1

The Tale of Lady Ok: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Family By Choice

Brewing Love

Running Man (2024)

Aku Tak Membenci Hujan

From Saga With Love 2

The Tale of Lady Ok

Whenever Possible Season 2

Only for Love

Rented In Finland

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (December 11 to December 18)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

ROSÉ - toxic till the end

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

yung kai - blue

ROSÉ - number one girl

Jin - Running Wild

Gracie Abrams - That’s So True

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (December 11 to December 18)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Amir Masdi - Nurcinta

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (December 6 to December 12)

Fiction

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Forgive, Forget by Aida (Manes wordworks)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins)

The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Shinchosha)

Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (Hachette Australia)

Non-Fiction

Heart of Service: The Untold Story of Dr M.P.L. Yegappan by Steven Sim Chee Keong (World Scientific Publishing Company Pte Limited)

How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books)

I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

Chinese Astrology for 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin's Essentials)

Lillian Too Feng Shui Almanac 2025 by Lillian Too & Jennifer Too (Konsep Books)

Feng Shui for 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Chef's Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Mahadewi: Legenda Raja by Elvroseth (Bookiut)

Azzamine by Sophie Aulia (Nukilan Biruni Publication)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)

Jangan Kacau Aku Boleh Tak? by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication)

Source: MPH