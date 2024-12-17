HONG KONG, Dec 17 — Former TVB star Bonnie Chan is set to become a mother.

The Star reported on December 12 that the 34-year-old revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband, Kuok Meng Jun, a deejay and grandson of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok, the wealthiest man in Malaysia.

“First came love, then came you,” Chan captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of Meng Jun holding her on a beach.

The former TVB actress also shared a short video on her Instagram Story, gently cradling her baby bump, with the caption: “I’m going to be a mother.”

Meng Jun shared his excitement about becoming a father, posting, “Excited for the journey that awaits,” alongside a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand along the beach.

Since tying the knot with Meng Jun in 2021, Chan has largely kept a low profile. She first rose to fame as the third runner-up in the 2016 Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant, later making her mark as a TV host and actress in dramas like Heart and Greed 3 and I Bet Your Pardon.

According to The Star, in 2020, Chan shifted away from the entertainment world to focus on yoga and wellness, becoming a yoga instructor and launching her own brand.