SEOUL, Dec 14 — IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, has announced plans to provide food and hand warmers to attendees of the impeachment rally scheduled near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul today.

The rally coincides with the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol.

In a heartfelt message posted on IU’s official fan cafe on December 13, EDAM shared its motivation for the initiative: “To warm the cold hands of Uaena (IU’s fan club) holding their light sticks and lighting up the rally in this freezing weather, we have prepared food and hand warmers.”

Through pre-arranged orders at nearby restaurants, the agency has organised 500 servings of comforting dishes, including beef bone soup, mini lunch boxes, and red bean bread, alongside 200 cups of coffee and other beverages.

The provisions are intended to help participants brave Seoul’s chilly December weather.

EDAM Entertainment clarified that the support is open to all rally attendees, not just IU’s official fan club members.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring anyone at the rally can benefit from the warm offerings.

IU, widely celebrated as a singer and actor, has a dedicated following, and her agency’s gesture highlights their commitment to supporting fans and the broader community during significant events.

The rally near the National Assembly in Seoul last night saw a large turnout of citizens demanding Yoon’s impeachment ahead of today’s crucial vote.

Protesters, including those angered by Yoon’s recent address on the December 3 martial law incident, extended their actions across the city, with symbolic protests targeting the People Power Party and its lawmakers.

Youth organisations and student groups joined in, calling for Yoon’s resignation over his administration's policies.

Organisers expect over a million people to gather today, with a series of marches and rallies planned throughout the day.