LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — Coldplay’s latest music video for All My Love, featuring the legendary Dick Van Dyke, has already garnered over two million views since its release yesterday.

The deeply moving video places Dick Van Dyke front and centre, with the 98-year-old entertainer (who will turn 99 on December 13) dancing barefoot and duetting with lead singer Chris Martin.

Directed by Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore, the seven-minute director’s cut video, which unfolds like a short film, celebrates Van Dyke’s extraordinary eight-decade career, according to Variety.

The entertainer, best known for his iconic roles in Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, proves he still has the moves that made him a star, even donning his signature bowler hat. ‘

As Variety reported, the video was filmed at Van Dyke’s Malibu home, seamlessly blending moments with his big family, including his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and Chris Martin, alongside archival photos and interview clips.

Reflecting on his life, Van Dyke said: “I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I just have this feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be alright.”

As the credits rolled at the end, Van Dyke was asked to name a topic for a song, which Martin would then compose on the spot.

After thinking for a moment, he replied, “Well, old age is a good one.”

Coldplay’s lead singer immediately got to work, as Van Dyke watched with joy and fascination. Amazed, he said to the camera, “He just wrote a song!”