LONDON, Dec 5 — Rosé’s debut solo album, rosie, is a deeply personal journey — but creating it wasn’t without its struggles.

In a candid conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the BLACKPINK star spoke about the pressure she felt during the group’s year-long break to focus on individual projects.

“We were kind of coming off of the year-long tour,” Rosé explained.

“And us as BLACKPINK, as mature as we are, we got together and decided, ‘Let’s promise ourselves a good year to be inspired.’ We’ve worked so hard for the past eight years, and I honestly believe we’ve done so well. I’m so proud. But we all got together and just promised ourselves a good year to work on our solo stuff.”

However, what started as an exciting opportunity quickly became a source of anxiety.

“The first thing that happened was anxiety because I was privileged to have this one year in my hands to do whatever I wanted with it. But I wanted it to be the right decision, and it had to feel right. And I was getting anxiety from the get-go,” she shared.

Despite her nerves, Rosé pushed forward with the support of her inner circle.

“I remember telling my co-writers and producers, ‘I am so anxious,’ and they were like, ‘Why are you so anxious?’ They guided me through this process so much, and I’m so grateful,” she said.

Over time, she began to find her footing.

“I started proving to myself, no one else, just to myself, that I might be able to just work at this. And then my friends and family started supporting me when I was like, ‘Eh.’ And I doubted myself even still, but they were like, ‘Just do it. Just go at it’,” she added.

With that, rosie ultimately became a therapeutic outlet for Rosé, allowing her to channel her emotions and rediscover her confidence. The album will be released tomorrow.