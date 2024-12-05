LONDON, Dec 5 — BLACKPINK’s year-long hiatus to focus on solo projects could have been risky for the world-famous group, but for Rosé, it only strengthened their bond.

In a heartfelt interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 ahead of the release of her debut solo album rosie tomorrow, she said their shared experiences keep the group close, even as they explore individual paths.

“I think it’s been more than I even expected,” Rosé said.

“Usually, we’re in the same project, and so it’s very visible. But then you notice it more because right now, we’re all chasing after what we really want to do and try out. And there’s no one better to understand what I’m going through as much as the three other members. Nobody’s going to share the same experience.”

Rosé explained that the group’s decision to take a break came after years of relentless work.

“We’ve been at it back-to-back for eight years and even more. I trained with them before; we lived with them for almost eight years and then four years during the trainee era,” she said.

Rather than sticking to a formula, BLACKPINK wanted to explore new inspiration.

“When you’re working so hard on that project for so long, there comes a time where it’s probably smart to now go and explore and be inspired to come back instead of just pushing through it, just doing it like a formula,” Rosé said.

She added, “We’re in our twenties — we need to now go restructure, grow, and be inspired so we can be energised to do even better to come back. And what we have is irreplaceable, so we’re not going to throw it away.”

For Rosé, this break has only reaffirmed the unique connection between the members.

“BLACKPINK is BLACKPINK because all four of us are just really hardworking, curious people,” she said.

“The connection we have isn’t something you can find anywhere else.”