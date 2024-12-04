NEW YORK, Dec 4 — Rolling Stone’s Best Songs of 2024 list is out, showcasing 100 of the year’s most impactful tracks across genres.

Topping the list this year is Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!, while standout entries from Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey and Kendrick Lamar dominate the top five.

Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! takes the No. 1 spot with her song that featured Eighties New Wave with Nineties soft rock, singing about a love cloaked in secrecy.

Her performance at Coachella earlier this year and the release of this single cemented her status as a rising global star.

The Rolling Stone wrote that Roan’s shot to stardom is “a pop fairytale that’s not ending any time soon.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us landed at No. 2, and the rapper also has another hit on the list with Euphoria at No. 15.

Not Like Us, a diss track directed at Drake, transcended its initial purpose to become a festival favourite.

Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), inspired by J-Kwon’s 2004 hit Tipsy, secured third place.

At No. 4, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, from her sixth album Short n' Sweet, brings a playful touch to the list.

Like Lamar, she has two songs featured, with Taste from the same album appearing at No. 20.

Billie Eilish earned the fifth spot with Birds of a Feather, which featured on her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

K-pop acts have also made their way onto the list, with one of the most successful collaboration between a K-pop star and Western artist, APT. by Blackpink’s Rosé and Bruno Mars, at No. 21 and NewJeans’ How Sweet at No. 35.

See if you can spot the other K-pop entries on the list. (Hint: There are two more, including one featuring another Blackpink member.)