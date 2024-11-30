SEOUL, Nov 30 — BTS’ V has come out with a heartwarming new digital single, “Winter Ahead” that reflects the current snowy season and it's already making waves.

The track is a collaboration with renowned South Korean ballad singer and musical actor Park Hyo-shin.

“Winter Ahead” showcases V’s deep love for jazz music, with smooth saxophone, trumpet, and piano creating a cosy vibe.

Park Hyo-shin shared that he and V have long talked about working together, especially on a jazz project, and were thrilled to finally make it happen, Korea Herald reports.

The music video for “Winter Ahead” is already up on the Hybe Labels YouTube channel, but a special cinematic version featuring both V and Park is set to drop later today.