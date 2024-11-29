SEOUL, Nov 29 — NewJeans boarded an early flight to Tokyo from Seoul today, marking their first public appearance since making headlines with their decision to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR.

The girl group’s trip to Japan comes ahead of their performance on Nihon TV’s Best Artist 2024 tomorrow and Fuji TV’s 2024 FNS Music Festival on December 4.

According to The Korea Herald, the group, seen departing from Gimpo International Airport in Gyeonggi Province, kept a low profile as they briefly acknowledged the press with a polite bow before heading to their departure gate.

They did not comment on the ongoing contract dispute that has been a subject of intense media attention.

This marks NewJeans’ first official steps toward pursuing independent activities following their November 29 announcement that they were terminating their exclusive contracts with Ador and HYBE.

In a statement, the group confirmed that they would continue their career free from both agencies.

Yesterday, the members held a press conference in Seoul where they made it clear that their commitment to previously scheduled engagements remains unwavering.

“We are leaving for Japan tomorrow for a scheduled event and will return next week,” said member Hanni.

“We were concerned that Hybe and Ador might engage in media play, so we decided to hold this urgent press conference to clearly communicate our stance.”

Danielle added, “We plan to break free from Ador and pursue activities that we truly want to engage in. That said, we will continue with all previously scheduled and contracted activities as planned, including advertisements.”

The group expressed gratitude to their advertisers and reassured fans that their contract termination would not disrupt their planned activities.

They said the press conference was an effort to clarify their position amid swirling media speculation about their future.

In addition to their appearances on Best Artist 2024 and the FNS Music Festival, NewJeans is also set to perform at the Countdown Japan 24/25 event, taking place from December 28 to 31 in Tokyo.