SEOUL, Nov 26 — Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin has filed a formal complaint against Hybe’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Park Tae-hee, and Director of Public Relations, Cho Sung-hoon, accusing them of breach of trust.

As reported by Naver, on November 26, Min Hee-jin’s legal representative, Law Firm Sejong, revealed that the complaint was lodged at Yongsan Police Station on November 25.

This complaint follows Min’s earlier legal action against BeLift Lab’s CEO Kim Tae-ho and Vice President Choi Yoon-hyeok for defamation.

Naver reported Min’s new legal move targets Hybe’s PR officials, claiming that, despite being part of Hybe’s Shared Service PR team and receiving payments from Ador, they failed to fulfil their duties in promoting NewJeans.

They allegedly downplayed the group’s achievements, resulting in significant damage to both Ador and NewJeans. Min has requested that those responsible face criminal penalties in line with their actions.

Last Wednesday, Min announced her resignation as a board member of Ador, the agency behind NewJeans.