OSAKA, Nov 24 — Seventeen took centre stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards yesterday, clinching their second consecutive Visa Artist of the Year award.

The 13-member group’s win follows their Album of the Year triumph in 2023, further cementing their global dominance.

This year’s three-day event, held in Los Angeles and Osaka, Japan, marked the first time the MAMA Awards were hosted in the US.

In addition to Artist of the Year, Seventeen triumphed in several categories, including Visa Album of the Year for their 11th EP Seventeenth Heaven, Best Male Group, Visa Super Stage, and Fans’ Choice Male Top 10, earning a total of five awards.

aespa arrive on the red carpet to attend the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka November 23, 2024. — AFP pic

aespa also made a major impact, winning six awards, including Visa Song of the Year for “Supernova.” They were also honoured as Best Female Group, Best Dance Performance Female Group, Best Choreography, Best Music Video, and Fans’ Choice Female Top 10.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin picked up the Visa Fans’ Choice of the Year award on the first day of the event in Japan.

A standout moment came from BIGBANG, with G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung reuniting for a rare performance.

G-Dragon kicked things off with solo hits “Untitled” and “Power,” before delivering a rendition of “Home Sweet Home,” joined mid-performance by Taeyang and Daesung. The new track had been a surprise drop just the day before.

The trio then capped the performance with a medley of their hits “Bang Bang Bang” and “Fantastic Baby.”

G-Dragon also received the inaugural Music Visionary of the Year award, joking, “It looks like MAMA is preparing a large feast.”

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok arrives on the red carpet to attend the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka November 22, 2024. — AFP pic

Actor Byun Woo-seok, known for his role in Lovely Runner, also impressed with his performance of “Sudden Shower” from the drama’s OST, earning the Favourite Global Trending Music award, thanks to the song’s growing popularity worldwide.

The MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) is one of the most prestigious events in the K-pop industry, celebrating excellence in music across various categories.

Organised by South Korea’s Mnet, the ceremony recognises outstanding achievements in both K-pop and international music, with awards for artists, albums, songs, and performances.

Known for its star-studded lineups and breathtaking performances, the MAMA Awards attract global attention, serving as a major platform for K-pop artists to showcase their talent.