KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, enjoyed dinner at one of KL’s hottest restaurants, Atelier Binchotan, last night — just one night before the first of her two shows at Axiata Arena.

The restaurant, which was recently added to the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur for 2025 under the Michelin Selected category, is known for being one of the most elusive bookings in town.

A source told Malay Mail that the couple had called only one day earlier, but were luckily able to land a reservation as two seats had just opened up.

While the singer made waves in Singapore when she posted her meal in Maxwell Food Centre, they opted for a more low-key affair at the renowned open-fire restaurant, snacking on house-cured charcuterie before digging into grilled corn, globe artichoke, baked winter melon and a hanging tender steak.

The Grammy winner has made no secret of her love of food, and whipped the Internet into a frenzy last year when she declared her love for pairing vanilla ice cream with olive oil and sea salt in an interview with BBC Radio 1.

Dua Lipa’s “Radical Optimism Asia Tour” at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena on November 23 and 24 will be her third visit here.

Her first visit was in 2017, performing at the Good Vibes Festival in Genting Highlands, before holding her first concert at KL Live, Life Centre the following year.