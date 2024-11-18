KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Gaming enthusiasts and music lovers alike are set for an extraordinary adventure this December as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents Heroes: A Video Game Symphony.

Taking place at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas on December 13 and 14, the concert will celebrate the timeless magic of video game soundtracks with a thrilling orchestral twist.

Conducted by Gerard Salonga, the MPO will bring iconic themes from beloved games like Castlevania, Diablo, The Elder Scrolls, Halo, and Assassin’s Creed to life.

Accompanied by synchronised gameplay visuals, the performance promises a journey through fantastical lands, epic battles, and triumphant victories.

The concert builds on the MPO’s legacy of sold-out performances of video game music, such as the acclaimed Final Fantasy Distant Worlds series in 2012, 2014, and 2019.

Heroes: A Video Game Symphony is a continuation of this tradition, merging the immersive worlds of gaming with the grandeur of live orchestral music.

“Fans can expect an experience that transcends the boundaries of the concert hall, transforming the music of their favourite games into an emotional and sensory journey,” said a representative of the MPO.

Concert details

Dates: Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time: 8.30pm

Venue: Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, KLCC

Ticket prices: RM298 to RM648 (inclusive of light refreshments for suite seats)

Visit www.mpo.com.my for more details.