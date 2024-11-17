SEOUL, Nov 17 — NewJeans surprised fans yesterday after hinting that the members are not sure if the K-pop girl group will continue, as its fate hangs in the balance.

When accepting the Grand Artist Daesang Award at the inaugural 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards, Minji gave a long speech expressing their gratitude before fellow members Hanni and Danielle expressed their feelings candidly.

“Honestly, we don’t know how long we’ll be NewJeans anymore ... But the bond between the five of us and Bunnies is unbreakable. So, let’s stick together until the very end,” said Vietnamese vocalist Hanni, referring to the fandom.

“Even if we’re not NewJeans anymore, NewJeans will never die,” added the Australian-South Korean Danielle, leading to an outpouring of emotion from fans on social media.

This comes as NewJeans continues to issue an ultimatum to its agency ADOR, threatening to terminate their exclusive contracts unless certain demands were met — one of the key requests being the reinstatement of former CEO Min Hee-jin.

As reported by The Korea Herald earlier this week, the group made several demands, including a public apology from the manager of Hybe subsidiary Belift who had instructed a member of the group Illit to avoid Hanni.

The group also demanded the removal of content released without their consent; the resolution of an ongoing conflict with director Shin Woo-seok of Dolphin Kidnapping Group; and an audit into company misconduct that led to lost opportunities for NewJeans.