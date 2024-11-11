MANCHESTER, Nov 11 — Taylor Swift led the way at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester on Sunday, picking up four awards on a night dominated by female artists, including Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter.

The ceremony’s 30th edition, which brought the biggest names in world music to northwest England, saw Swift take home trophies for best artist, best live, best US act and best video for her collaboration with Post Malone in Fortnight.

In a pre-recorded message, Swift expressed sadness for not being able to attend in person but said the honour was “just unbelievable”.

Tyla won three awards, including for best R&B, while Carpenter won for best song.

British singer Rita Ora hosted the awards, which were held in Britain for the seventh time.

Swift, whose ongoing “Eras” tour is the most lucrative in history, was nominated in seven categories following the release this year of her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department.

Video screens display US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift accepting the award for best video during the MTV Europe Music Awards. — Reuters pic

In the best artist category, she went up against compatriots Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, and British star Raye, who won a record six gongs at this year’s Brit Awards.

Carpenter, one of the stars of the summer with her hit Please Please Please, completed the list of nominees.

While Swift won that category, Carpenter’s Espresso took best song, outshining Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em, Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! and We Can’t Be Friends by Ariana Grande.

As with the US music industry’s Grammy awards, Latino artists, including stars such as Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and Colombian Karol G were left out of the top categories this year despite their global hits.

Both were contenders in the best Latin field, alongside Shakira, who has revived her career with the hit Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, about her separation from ex-footballer Gerard Pique.

Other artists who picked up awards in Manchester included Lisa of the ultra-popular K-pop group Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Eminem and Liam Gallagher.

Busta Rhymes received a global icon award.

This was the first MTV Europe Music Awards since 2022 after last year’s edition, to be held near Paris, was cancelled because of the war between Israel and Hamas. — AFP