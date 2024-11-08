KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — It’s a global phenomenon, with international films taking centre stage in local cinemas.

From the chilling Thai horror Death Whisperer 2 to the haunting Indonesian film Perewangan, and the action-packed Tamil blockbuster Amaran, which has claimed the No.1 spot.

Not a fan of Thai and Indonesian horror or Tamil action? No worries—Malay Mail has you covered with a fresh round-up of the top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.

Brace yourself for a weekend of electrifying discoveries that are simply too good to miss!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (October 31 to November 3)

Amaran

Venom: The Last Dance

Don Dukun

Brother

Panda Plan

Smile 2

Bloody Beggar

The Wild Robot

Perewangan

Death Whisperer 2

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (October 28 to November 3)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Don’t Come Home: Limited Series

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Season 1

Hellbound: Season 2

DAN DA DAN

A Virtuous Business: Limited Series

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Culinary Class Wars: Season 1

Knight Flower: Season 1

Hellbound: Season 1

Young Sheldon: Season 7

Source: Netflix Top 10

https://www.netflix.com/tudum/top10/malaysia/tv

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Family By Choice

From Saga With Love 2

Running Man (2024)

From Saga With Love

Go Ahead!

The Rise of Ning

Andartu Kosmopolitan

What Comes After Love

Assalamualaikum Calon Imam

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (October 30 to November 6)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

JENNIE - Mantra

BABYMONSTER - DRIP

LISA - Moonlit Floor

One Direction - Night Changes

Dhruv - double take

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (October 30 to November 6)

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Ryenald Guntabid - lumangad oku dika

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

Jaz - Boleh Merindu

Source: kworb.net and Spotify https://kworb.net/spotify/country/my_daily.html

Top 10 books of the week (October 25 to October 31)

Fiction

The Striker by Ana Huang (Piatkus)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial US)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

The Blanket Cats by Kiyoshi Shigematsu (Quercus Books)

Before We Forget Kindness (Before the Coffee Gets Cold #5) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians #07: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Pansing)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Pansing)

The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc)

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey (Free Pass)

Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent News)

A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (idea kreatif)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Elvis King by Fufulieya Mat (idea kreatif)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (idea kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)