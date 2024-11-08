KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — It’s a global phenomenon, with international films taking centre stage in local cinemas.
From the chilling Thai horror Death Whisperer 2 to the haunting Indonesian film Perewangan, and the action-packed Tamil blockbuster Amaran, which has claimed the No.1 spot.
Not a fan of Thai and Indonesian horror or Tamil action? No worries—Malay Mail has you covered with a fresh round-up of the top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.
Brace yourself for a weekend of electrifying discoveries that are simply too good to miss!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (October 31 to November 3)
Amaran
Venom: The Last Dance
Don Dukun
Brother
Panda Plan
Smile 2
Bloody Beggar
The Wild Robot
Perewangan
Death Whisperer 2
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (October 28 to November 3)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
Don’t Come Home: Limited Series
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Season 1
Hellbound: Season 2
DAN DA DAN
A Virtuous Business: Limited Series
Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
Culinary Class Wars: Season 1
Knight Flower: Season 1
Hellbound: Season 1
Young Sheldon: Season 7
Source: Netflix Top 10
https://www.netflix.com/tudum/top10/malaysia/tv
Viu (Top 10 shows)
Di Hatiku Ada Kamu
Family By Choice
From Saga With Love 2
Running Man (2024)
From Saga With Love
Go Ahead!
The Rise of Ning
Andartu Kosmopolitan
What Comes After Love
Assalamualaikum Calon Imam
Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (October 30 to November 6)
ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)
Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER
Insomniacks - Reminisensi
JENNIE - Mantra
BABYMONSTER - DRIP
LISA - Moonlit Floor
One Direction - Night Changes
Dhruv - double take
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (October 30 to November 6)
Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata
Insomniacks - Reminiscence
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)
Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan
Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda
Ryenald Guntabid - lumangad oku dika
Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi
Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan
Jaz - Boleh Merindu
Source: kworb.net and Spotify https://kworb.net/spotify/country/my_daily.html
Top 10 books of the week (October 25 to October 31)
Fiction
The Striker by Ana Huang (Piatkus)
As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial US)
Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)
The Blanket Cats by Kiyoshi Shigematsu (Quercus Books)
Before We Forget Kindness (Before the Coffee Gets Cold #5) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians #07: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)
Non-Fiction
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Pansing)
The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc)
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey (Free Pass)
Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent News)
A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)
Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)
Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (idea kreatif)
Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)
His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)
Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)
Elvis King by Fufulieya Mat (idea kreatif)
Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)
Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (idea kreatif)
Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)