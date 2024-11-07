KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Heading into the US presidential elections, Kamala Harris undoubtedly had the power of Hollywood behind her.

Stars like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, will.i.am, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Harrison Ford, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez... even the Avengers got in the act with Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira and Paul Bettany coming together to urge Americans to vote for America's first female president.

The list of her A-list supporters read like a who's who of Tinseltown - Mumford & Sons, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Eminem, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Cher, Insane Clown Posse, Jennifer Anniston, Marc Anthony, Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Kesha, Chappell Roan, Foo Fighters, James LeBron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

Donald Trump's camp paled in comparison when it came to star power comprising of names like Joe Rogan,Elon Musk, Jake Paul, Hulk Hogan, Mel Gibson, Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jon Voigt, Zachery Levi, Kanye, Kodak Black, Russell Brand and Kid Rock and more.

And boy, did Hollywood go into meltdown, with many sharing their disappointment and anger over Donald Trump’s re-election as president as shockwaves reverberated with the Republican’s victory with some pro-Harris stars deleting postings of initial angry reactions, and the likes of singer and actress Bette Midler immediately deleting her X account.

Here are some of Hollywood's reactions so far to Trump's re-election :

Billie Eilish (Singer)

Adam McKay (Director)

Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee,never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking,the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?1/ — Adam McKay (@ZombiePanther2) November 6, 2024

Jack White (Singer/Songwriter)

Kevin McHale (Actor)

Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime. Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 6, 2024

Cardi B (Rapper)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Actress)

John Cusack (Actor)

“Donald Trump is a symptom of our diseased society. He is not its cause. He is what is vomited up out of decay. He expresses a childish yearning to be an omnipotent god. This yearning resonates with Americans who feel they have been treated like human refuse. But the... https://t.co/DxAPPYn3HC — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 6, 2024

Bette Midler (Singer/Actress)

Christina Applegate (Actress)

Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Ariana Grande (Singer)

Wendell Pierce (Actor)

Elections have consequences. The Supreme Court will be changed for a generation. I’ll never see a moderate court again in my lifetime. Alito and Thomas will step down and Trump will appoint 40 year old partisans to the bench. The damage he is about to inflict on our institutions... — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 6, 2024

Stephen King (Author)

At least the political ads and emails are winding down.There’s that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2024

Duncan Jones (Director/son of David Bowie)

I feel very Brexity today... pic.twitter.com/4eJ7aCNZlB — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 6, 2024

Philip Pullman (British Author)

Goodbye, America. It was nice knowing you. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) November 6, 2024

LeBron James (Athlete)

Whoopi Goldberg (Actress)

“He’s the president. I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change.”

Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner reposted a message calling women the "heartbeat of progress" and, "You are seen, valued, and unstoppable. Your strength and prowess are changing the word."

Joe Rogan (Podcaster)

Piers Morgan (Broadcast Journalist)

Congratulations ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on the greatest comeback in political history. A testament to your resilience, mental strength & never-give-up mentality as your enemies tried to kill you, jail you & brand you the new Hitler.Good luck in your 2nd term. Unity > revenge! pic.twitter.com/gLq4X79w0q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 6, 2024

Zachary Levi (Actor)

Honestly, I don’t really feel vindication, because I didn’t need a win to know that I was fighting for what’s right. Win or lose, I was going to follow the conviction and calling that God put in and on me from the time I was born. That said, I am so incredibly grateful to, and... https://t.co/8q51wJorNh — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 6, 2024

Hulk Hogan (Former wrestler)

Brittany Aldean (Actress)

Kevin Sorbo (Actor)

Christ is king.Trump is president.Goodnight. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 6, 2024

Russell Brand (Comedian/Actor)

DONALD TRUMP WON. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 6, 2024

50 Cent (Rapper)