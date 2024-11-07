KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Heading into the US presidential elections, Kamala Harris undoubtedly had the power of Hollywood behind her.

Stars like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, will.i.am, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Harrison Ford, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez... even the Avengers got in the act with Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira and Paul Bettany coming together to urge Americans to vote for America's first female president.

The list of her A-list supporters read like a who's who of Tinseltown - Mumford & Sons, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Eminem, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Cher, Insane Clown Posse, Jennifer Anniston, Marc Anthony, Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Kesha, Chappell Roan, Foo Fighters, James LeBron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

Donald Trump's camp paled in comparison when it came to star power comprising of names like Joe Rogan,Elon Musk, Jake Paul, Hulk Hogan, Mel Gibson, Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jon Voigt, Zachery Levi, Kanye, Kodak Black, Russell Brand and Kid Rock and more.

And boy, did Hollywood go into meltdown, with many sharing their disappointment and anger over Donald Trump’s re-election as president as shockwaves reverberated with the Republican’s victory with some pro-Harris stars deleting postings of initial angry reactions, and the likes of singer and actress Bette Midler immediately deleting her X account.

Here are some of Hollywood's reactions so far to Trump's re-election :

Billie Eilish (Singer)

Screenshot from Instagram/billieeilish
Adam McKay (Director)

Jack White (Singer/Songwriter)

Kevin McHale (Actor)

Cardi B (Rapper)

Screenshot from Instagram/cardib
Jamie Lee Curtis (Actress)

John Cusack (Actor)

Bette Midler (Singer/Actress)

Screenshot from X/bettermidler
Christina Applegate (Actress)

Ariana Grande (Singer)

Screenshot fromInstagram/arianagrande
Wendell Pierce (Actor)

Stephen King (Author)

Duncan Jones (Director/son of David Bowie)

Philip Pullman (British Author)

LeBron James (Athlete)

Whoopi Goldberg (Actress)

“He’s the president. I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change.”

Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner reposted a message calling women the "heartbeat of progress" and, "You are seen, valued, and unstoppable. Your strength and prowess are changing the word."

Joe Rogan (Podcaster)

Piers Morgan (Broadcast Journalist)

Zachary Levi (Actor)

Hulk Hogan (Former wrestler)

Brittany Aldean (Actress)

Screenshot from Instagram/brittanyaldean
Kevin Sorbo (Actor)

Russell Brand (Comedian/Actor)

50 Cent (Rapper)