LOS ANGLES, Nov 4 — Olivia Rodrigo has a rather ‘out there’ dealbreaker when it comes to dates — she won’t date men keen on going to space.

In an interview with Netflix, Rodrigo’s answer to what she considered her ‘biggest red flag’ when dating was: "This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates, I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space."

She then proceeds to say that if they say yes, she then just won’t date them.

Her reasoning being, “I just think if you want to go to space, you're a little too full of yourself because I think it's just weird."

Considering the existence of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and various other space travel companies, you wonder if Rodrigo herself has met men who worked at those places and made her decision based on that.

Coincidentally, Musk’s ex Grimes agrees with Rodrigo but for a different reason — she tweeted in response to Olivia’s pronouncement that “Only women should be going into space.”