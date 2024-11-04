NEW YORK, Nov 4 — Mariah Carey is back on social media...but not to announce she’s all thawed out for Christmas.

Instead, the singer revealed Madame Tussaud New York’s wax sculpture of her that by all standards is an amazing replica (considering the brand doesn’t always get it right).

The statue depicts Carey in her signature red dress and wavy honey blonde hair, holding up a Christmas ornament while perched on a festive wreath that is decorated with a huge red bow.

Carey herself posed for pictures with the statue in a sparkly black dress and proclaimed the statue as “My new bestie!”

Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is considered a modern Christmas song classic and has regularly entered the charts as festive holiday seasons began with The New York Post estimating that the song earns the singer around US$3 million a year in royalties.

The new Christmas-themed wax statue pretty much cements the songstress’ status as the ultimate Christmas diva.