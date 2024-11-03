LOS ANGELES, Nov 3 — Warner Bros. is reportedly working on Game of Thrones full length feature film.

The TV series based on the popular fantasy books by George R.R. Martin was a cultural phenomenon that ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019 as noble families vie for the Iron Throne.

Despite marred by what fans brand a disappointing final season with a divisive ending — the show led to spin-offs, including prequel House of the Dragon, from creators Ryan Condal and Martin, which returned for a second season and has been renewed for a third.

The next Game of Thrones-related series coming to screens is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — another prequel based on Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas — which is expected to premiere next year.

Citing sources, Deadline reported the movie was in preliminary stages of discussion for now.

Warner Bros declined to comment and there are no names linked to the project at the moment.

It’s also unclear what creative direction a film would take in comparison to the HBO series, which adapted Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series.