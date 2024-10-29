KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Tomok and Siti Nordiana will share the stage in the ‘Memori Mungkin Berulang’ concert, scheduled to take place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Feb 1, 2025.

Tomok, whose real name is Shah Indrawan Ismail, 40, and lead singer of New Boyz, shared that the concert aims to rekindle old memories from their early days in music.

“This is the first time we are collaborating for our supporters and loyal fans. We promise to deliver plenty of surprises throughout the concert, especially with our hit songs,” he said.

Tomok added that he will also perform some of Siti Nordiana’s (Nana’s) popular duets with the late Achik. “I’m confident that hits like Memori Berkasih, Resipi Berkasih, and Gurauan Berkasih are eagerly awaited by fans,” he said in a statement.

Siti Nordiana, also known as Nana, 40, described the opportunity to perform alongside Tomok as a unique chance she couldn’t miss, citing it as one of the best gifts for fans who have supported their careers since the early 2000s.

She also did not expect that her duet song with Tomok, Memori Mungkin Berulang, would create a new phenomenon in the music industry.

“In the past, I was well-known with Achik, as we often performed duets that helped build our names. However, I am grateful that Memori Mungkin Berulang has also resonated well, especially among the younger generation,” she said.

Organised by Popsicle Records, concert tickets are available through Ticket2u starting Oct 28, with prices at RM98, RM198, RM298, RM398, RM498, and VIP BOX at RM5,000. — Bernama