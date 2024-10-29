KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Shariah lawyer for Diana Danielle has reportedly confirmed that the actress will file for divorce from fellow actor Farid Kamil.

Berita Harian reported Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir saying the divorce will be filed at the Petaling Lower Shariah Court in Subang Bestari, Shah Alam, soon.

“My client has already given instructions to file, and I am preparing both the reconciliation and divorce processes. We will file at any time.

“She is resolute and had actually already instructed us to act. Yesterday, she gave instructions to proceed immediately,” he was quoted saying.

He did not elaborate on the reason for Diana to go ahead with the divorce.

Yesterday, Diana posted on Instagram Story that she had decided to officially separate from her husband and will file for divorce.

“No, I will not explain why. Maybe he will as usual ... With flowers and rings and empty promises,” she wrote, referring to Farid.

Diana had in March last year filed for divorce in the same court, citing irreconcilable differences, prolonged disputes, and an inability to continue living together as husband and wife.

However, they reconciled a month later.

The couple married in November 2012. They have two children, Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, nine.