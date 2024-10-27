KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Just a day after HYBE COO Kim Tae-ho was questioned about an internal report during a National Assembly audit, the said document has now been revealed.

And the KPop community is not amused by toxic culture within HYBE and its employees, as well as its cut-throat competitive strategies that even targets their own — like NewJeans.

Founded in 2005 by Bang Si-hyuk as Big Hit Entertainment, HYBE operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event and concert management firm and music publisher through its many subsidiaries like Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment and ADOR.

So what was in the internal documents that has upset the KPop community?

• LE SSERAFIM compared to Blackpink and TWICE

- HYBE noted that LE SSERAFIM built up a reputation for quality live performances over the past few years, resulting in plans for the group to tour more to compete. The report stated that the group needed to combine the positive aspects of Blackpink and TWICE. Many found the Blackpink comparison at Coachella especially since LE SSERAFIM's poor vocal performance was widely considered one of the worst to make the festival's stage.

What was said

“Blackpink targeted Coachella and had numerous exchanges with foreign celebrities, but their problem was that they lacked intensive management. TWICE has strong teamwork and performs at major stadiums, but struggles with handling controversial issues.”

• aespa, IVE, Stray Kids, NCT and (G)I-DLE criticised

- IVE, aespa Stray Kids, NCT Dream and (G)I-DLE were criticised in the report with aespa were mocked for their lack of sync and and teamwork on stage, (G)I-DLE's concept photos were ridiculed for having too many similarities to 2NE1's style and the photoshoot of a fashion brand.

What was said

“IVE and aespa may have chart topping hits and recognition from the public, but once they go on tour, the reactions will soon change for the worse when people witness their performances”.

- Stray Kids and NCT Dream were considered visually inferior to HYBE's own boyband TXT. Stray Kids' Changbin was singled out in the HYBE internal report because of his short stature.

What was said

“Changbin happens to be a friend of Yeonjun, which is really unfortunate if you think about the height difference when they're captured in the same frame.”

HYBE plans to 'dispose' NewJeans- ILLIT were said to have gained social media traction thanks to New-I-LE communities, short for NewJeans-ILLIT-LE SSERAFIM. What upset HYBE appears to be that they weren't too happy with the inclusion of NewJeans in the mix.

What was said

“We had some trouble for the past few days with the term New-I-LE, but we can dispose of NewJeans and just come up with a new phrase”.

While the three main main were enough to rub KPop fans the wrong way, there was much more for the KPop community to rage over including:

- former RIIZE member Seunghan's dating scandal "failing to go viral on Theqoo"

- NCT’s Haechan not suffering as much backlash over a smoking scandal as BTS' Jungkook

- NMIXX leader Haewon reading a feminist book