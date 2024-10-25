KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Jackie Chan’s action comedy, Panda Plan, claims the top spot in the local box office with its signature blend of humour and heart-pounding stunts, while the horror sequel Smile 2 creeps in not too far behind.

As comedy and horror take centre stage this Halloween season, you don’t have to restrict yourself to just the cinema.

Malay Mail has you covered with a fresh roundup of the top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week, so dive in and discover our weekend picks!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (October 17 to October 20)

Panda Plan Smile 2 Vettaiyan High Forces The Wild Robot Thaghut Joker: Folie À Deux Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Siccin 7 Reeza GTR

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (October 14 to October 20)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Culinary Class Wars: Season 1 Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Season 1 DAN DA DAN Doubt: Season 1 Deceitful Love: Limited Series The Legend of Nang Nak: Season 1 Blue Lock: BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 JAPAN Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 3 A Virtuous Business: Limited Series Chucky: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Family By Choice Running Man (2024) Andartu Kosmopolitan Assalamualaikum Calon Imam From Saga With Love 2 Go Ahead! What Comes After Love From Saga With Love Cinderella at 2 AM

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (October 16 to October 23)

ROSÉ – APT. (w/ Bruno Mars) Lady Gaga – Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) JENNIE – Mantra Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER LISA – Moonlit Floor Insomniacks – Reminisensi One Direction – Night Changes Billie Eilish – WILDFLOWER KATSEYE – Touch Jimin – Who

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (October 16 to October 23)

Mahalini – Sampai Menutup Mata Ernie Zakri – Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda) Zizan Razak, SonaOne – Chentaku (feat. SonaOne) Insomniacks – Reminiscence Rio Clappy – Bunga Abadi Kaleb J – Di Balik Pertanda Ryenald Guntabid – lumangad oku dika Noh Salleh – Rahsia Tuhan Jaz – Boleh Merindu Alfie Zumi and Sarah Suhairi – SAH

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (October 11 to October 17)

Fiction

Percy Jackson and the Olympians #07: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion) Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins) The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth) Before We Forget Kindness (Before the Coffee Gets Cold #5) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) The Blanket Cats by Kiyoshi Shigematsu (MacLehose Press) We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida (Berkley)

Non-Fiction

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming) Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (world scientific) I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc) Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House) Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company) Kind Words for Unkind Days by Jayne Hardy (Orion Spring)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif) Uncle Bos Mama by Nurul Syahida (Alaf 21) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif) Semesta Terakhir Untuk Kita by Ainulfarihah (Iman Publication) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes wordworks) His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif) Kita Cuma Kawan, Kan? by Auni Zainal (Iman Publication) Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (Penerbitan Idea Kreatif) Mahadewi: Legenda Ratu by Elvroseth (Bookiut)

Source: MPH