KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Singer Zayn Malik has announced rescheduled US tour dates after postponing the launch of his first-ever headlining tour last week due to the “heartbreaking loss” of Liam Payne,

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram post saying the new dates for Washington, New York and Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco from January 21 to February 3 2025.

“Love you all and thank you for understanding,” he posted.

The Stairway to the Sky tour, produced by AEG and SJM, includes 11 dates in the UK and the US.

Thew replacement dates have been announced. — Picture from Instagram/zayn

Zayn was initially due to wrap all dates in the first week of December for the tour, which was in support of Room Under the Stairs, his long-awaited fourth studio album released earlier this year (and his first on new label Mercury Records).

His former fellow boyband member Payne died on October16 after reportedly falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He was 31 years old. Investigators cited his cause of death as “multiple trauma” wounds and “internal and external hemorrhage.”

It also revealed that “a series of substances were seized from the musician’s room that would prove a previous situation of alcohol and drug consumption.”

Zayn and Payne were discovered on The X Factor in 2010 alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The five auditioned for the show solo, but were put together to form a band and eventually came in third place in the competition before they were signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and went on to become one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.