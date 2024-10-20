KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — English singer Zayn Malik has postponed his first-ever headlining tour in US.

The former One Direction member took to Instagram yesterday to share about about the decision to postpone the stateside leg of his solo tour which has been rescheduled to January next year.

The decision comes days after former bandmate Liam Payne found dead after falling from the balcony of a Bueno Aires hotel room.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days."

Zayn's explanation of the postponement. — Screenshot from Instagram/zayn

The 31-year-old, who left One Direction in 2015, was originally scheduled to begin his Stairway to the Sky tour in support of his fourth studio album of the same name on October 23 in San Francisco.

Zayne and Payne were discovered on The X Factor in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan after they auditioned solo, but were put together as a group, before coming in third place.

The group was then signed Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.