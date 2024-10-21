SEOUL, Oct 21 — For K-pop enthusiasts it’s going to be a packed week of new releases as well as the potential for some serious drama.

K-pop girl groups Aespa and Illit will both be releasing comebacks today and due to the competitive nature of K-pop fandoms, not to mention past controversy between HYBE and Aespa, things could get a bit heated.

The embattled former CEO of ADOR Min Hee-jin had previously claimed that HYBE’s CEO Bang Si-Hyuk had asked her if her new group could “step on” Aespa.

Meanwhile Illit, which is managed by Belift, a company under HYBE has recorded 550,000 preorders for their album I’ll Like You and has dropped teasers for the album’s title track Cherish (My Love).

Aespa’s also dropped teasers for their title track Whiplash from the album of the same name.

It will be interesting to see how the songs fare on the charts considering how different the songs are music and concept-wise.

Coming Friday (October 25) will also be another much-anticipated release with BTS’ Jin pre-release track I’ll Be There from his upcoming solo debut album Happy that will be released on November 15.

No teaser videos of the song have come out yet but they will likely emerge some time in the week.

Besides the three heavyweights girl group Purple Kiss will also be making a comeback tomorrow (October 22) with their album Headway.

Check out Purple Kiss’ title track On My Bike below: