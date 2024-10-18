KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The team-up of Indian cinema royalty in Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan for the Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan fend of the likes of Panda Plan and Joker: Folie À Deux.

With a diverse selection making the top ten movies of the week, don't restrict yourselves to the big screen.

Check out our list of everything that's topping the charts for streaming movies and series, music and books and curl up with your favourite snacks as you make the most of the upcoming weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (October 10 to October 13)

Vettaiyan

Panda Plan

Joker: Folie À Deux

High Forces

Thaghut

The Wild Robot

Siccin 7

My Dearest Fu Bao

Transformers One

We Live In Time

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (October 7 to October 13)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Culinary Class Wars: Season 1

DAN DA DAN

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1

Love Next Door: Limited Series

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2

Deceitful Love: Limited Series

Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 3

Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom: Season 1

Blue Lock: BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 JAPAN

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Andartu Kosmopolitan

Family By Choice

Running Man (2024)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

What Comes After Love

Good Partner

Cinderella at 2 AM

Go Ahead!

Only for Love

Queen Woo (Censored Version)

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (October 9 to October 16)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

JENNIE - Mantra

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

LISA - Moonlit Floor

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (October 9 to October 16)

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Ryenald Guntabid - lumangad oku dika

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (October 4 to October 10)

Fiction

What You Are Looking for is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (harpercollins)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa (Doubleday UK)

Before the Coffee Gets Cold #5: Before We Forget Kindness by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians #07: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

Non-Fiction

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin's Essentials)

Read People Like a Book by Patrick King (Big Mind LLC)

Better Small Talk by Patrick King (Big Mind LLC)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster)

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be by Jack Canfield (HarperCollins; Standard Edition)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (world scientific)

Source: MPH