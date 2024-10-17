KUALA LUMPUR, October 17 – If you're a fan of Sony Pictures' “Venom” franchise, you would recall the debut of the symbiote on the big screen depicted as having its “origin” in the opening with a dramatic scene of a spaceship crash in Sarawak.

While the films for the Marvel Comics character were never really shot here, “Venom” comes to Malaysia for the third instalment of the franchise in a very special way with the release of Venom: The Last Dance — the third and final portrayal of Eddie Brock/Venom by English actor Tom Hardy.

Sony Pictures Malaysia has announced a collaboration with local artist Arif Rafhan for a unique art series inspired by “Venom” and Malaysia's batik.

The “Venom x Batik” inspired art series reimagines the notorious symbiote “Venom” through intricate batik patterns, blending dark, edgy aesthetics with the elegance and vibrancy of Malaysia’s traditional textile art.

Spot the symbiote. – Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures Malaysia

Arif Rafhan’s interpretation breathes new life into “Venom”, merging the fluid forms of batik motifs with Venom’s iconic sharp, chaotic visuals.

“We are incredibly proud to work with Arif Rafhan to bring this unique concept to life, ony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia,” said Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia managing director Simon Fo

“This project is a great example of how we can blend global pop culture phenomena with local heritage, creating something truly special for Malaysian audience.”

Arif Rafhan, known for his innovative use of Malaysian cultural elements in contemporary art, shared his thoughts on the project.

The Venom x Batik Inspired Art Series by Arif Rafhan. – Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures Malaysia

“Venom is such a fascinating character with a strong visual identity.

“By blending that with batik, which is deeply personal to me and to the Malaysian heritage, I wanted to create something that felt familiar yet refreshingly different. It's a celebration of both worlds.”

The Venom x Batik Inspired Art Series will be featured across various platforms, including digital content, and a special in cinema content only at GSC locations during the release of Venom: The Last Dance.