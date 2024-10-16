NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Sean 'Diddy' Combs legal team have demanded the identity of alleged victims in his ongoing sex trafficking case.

Just a day after four John Does and two Jane Does filed the latest assault lawsuits against the controversial artist, his lawyers have said that “the government should be required to identify its alleged victims.

“This case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit and the grand jury leaks and false inflammatory statements by the DHS agents, as outlined in our previous motion,” wrote Combs’ Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos-led defense lawyers yesterday to US District Judge Arun Subramanian.

“This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd.”

“These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already,” they said, as reported by Deadline.

“Without clarity from the government, Mr Combs has no way of knowing which allegations the government is relying on for purposes of the Indictment.

“Other than Victim-1, there is no way for Mr. Combs to determine who the other unidentified alleged victims are. The number of potential alleged victims and the length of time alleged in the Indictment both weigh in favor of a bill of particulars.”

“Outright absurd,” referred to six new lawsuits tput in the court docket on October 14 to join the now around 20 people, women and men, who have accused Sean Combs of drugging them, beating them, threatening them, forcing them to participate in his so-called “Freak Offs,” and raping them.

The celebrity remains in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn facing life behind bars if found guilty at a trial set to start on May 5, 2025,

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee promises that he has over 100 more Combs victims soon to come forward with lawsuits of their own.

Meanwhile, US Attorney Damian Williams' office had no comment on today’s defence filing.

Prosecutors are following the standard protocol of keeping alleged sexual assault victims names out of the public record for their safety.

“This is all about shaming the alleged victims, it’s part of the defence’ offense course of action,” a law enforcement source told Deadline.

“They’ll try anything.”

Combs and his defence team already know by their own admission who several of the alleged victims are including “Victim-1” — the recipient of a November 19, 20203 phone call from Combs about the emerging allegations against him and seeking her “friendship” — none other than Notorious B.I.G. sideman’s’ former longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Ventura sued Combs last fall in a quickly settled action for years of assault and abuse, which Combs denied everything immediately after.

He reportedly paid Ventura US$30 million (RM129.08 million) to kill the case within 24 hours.

If exploding cars are any hint, “Individual-1” is rapper Kid Cudi, who saw one of his vehicles arsoned after a brief affair with Ventura in 2011/2012

“Multiple witnesses would also testify to the defendant bragging about his role in destroying Individual-1’s car,” states a September 17 letter to the then judge on the case from US Attorney Damian Williams.

Combs’ lawyers are also taking a third swing at getting their incarcerated client out with their October 8 motion for pretrial release to the US Court of Appeals for the Second District.