KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is finally launching Max in Malaysia.

Formerly known as HBO Max, the streaming service will replace HBO Go once it goes live in our market on 19 November.

In addition to Malaysia, the streaming service will also be launched in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Hong Kong on the same day.

The launch is long time coming as Max’s arrival in Malaysia has been confirmed as far back as 2021 although Warner Bros. Discovery did not address the pro-longed delay for our market in its announcement today.

WBD has also revealed that Max will be available in Malaysia via three subscription plans including Mobile, Standard, and Ultimate.

In general, their differences revolve around concurrent stream, resolution, visual or audio enhancements, and offline download limits.

Here’s the breakdown for each Max plan in Malaysia:

Max Mobile

Stream on 1 device

Viewing is limited to phone or tablet

HD 720p resolution

Up to 15 offline downloads

Max Standard

Stream on 2 devices simultaneously

Available to more devices including TVs

Full HD 1080p resolution

Up to 30 offline downloads

Max Ultimate

Stream on 4 devices simultaneously

Available to more devices including TVs

Up to 4K UHD resolution if available

Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 on select titles

Up to 100 offline downloads

In general, consumers in Malaysia can subscribe to Max directly through its official website or select partners.

The Mobile plan will be made available via “select providers” although it is unclear at the moment whether these so-called providers are going to be telcos or pay-TV outfits such as Astro and Unifi TV.

As for the pricing, WBD said that this would only be revealed at a later date.

In case you need a comparison, HBO Go currently costs RM34.90 per month in Malaysia or RM89.90 if you prefer the 3-month plan.

Alternatively, you can also get it for free with select Astro and Unifi TV packs. — SoyaCincau