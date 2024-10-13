KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — With over seven million streams on Spotify and a performance at last year’s Good Vibes Festival, RESORT is steadily gaining recognition in the local music scene – even if you’ve never heard of them.

The indie-pop trio – lead singer Sek Hao Ho, guitarist Victor Yee and drummer Kyle Emmanuel – released their new EP TRANSPARENT on Friday.

Led by the pop-punk rebellion anthem Young, the EP is a compilation of singles the band has been releasing since early 2022, two years after their debut album RESORT Vol. 1.

The second single from the project, I’ll Go Where U Go, is a modern ode to love with warm, jangly guitar driving the airy indie-pop effort, capturing the joys of young, all-consuming infatuation.

The rest of the six-track release covers everything from disillusionment in a relationship gone sour on Big Thing to breaking the ice by touch on Vapour.

Their songwriting showcases a variety of styles: on pretty bb (4 her), they get sweet with “and if you're honey, then I'm Winnie”; on Young, the EP’s lead single, they dive into youth culture with “What is even ‘sigma’? Maybe you could ligma.”

If you know anyone born after 1997, they will be falling all over themselves to explain that one to you.

