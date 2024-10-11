KUALA LUMPUR, October 11 — When two vocal powerhouses come together, you know you’re in for a treat.

And a treat you can expect from the upcoming Journey of Sound concert which will feature Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza as well as Indonesian pop singer Judika in their first big scale collaborative concert together.

The Journey of Sound concert, organised by Universe Gateway is set to take place at the newly-restored Stadium Merdeka this December 14.

Universe Gateway financial officer Isa said that the concert aims to further strengthen the ties between Indonesia and Malaysia through music and despite Siti Nurhaliza and Judika having performed together previously, he promises concertgoers a memorable night ahead.

Meanwhile, Judika or his full name Judika Nalon Abadi Sihotang who has won numerous awards in his near 20 years in the industry said that he is excited and was honoured to be able to collaborate with the Malaysian pop queen at the concert.

"Of course there’s no excuse for me to not be on the same stage as Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza who I admire, and to even collaborate with her in a concert.

"I’m not one to give empty promises but believe me that The Journey of Sound will be an extraordinary experience for concert goers and it's not just because me and Siti are the main subject but the whole production is preparing a spectacular concept for audiences,” Judika said in a press release.

The Journey of Sound also aims to celebrate the journey of both singers throughout the years.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting from October 12 with early bird tickets will be available from the first until the third week of sale.

Ticket price ranges from RM199 to RM1,299 and will be available here.