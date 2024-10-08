SEOUL, Oct 8 — The debut album of Kpop newcomers, BabyMonster, features a surprising contribution by a legendary idol in their debut album.

In a video uploaded on YG Entertainment's Youtube channel, the tracklisting for the album and overall promotion plans were shared by executive producer Yang Hyun-suk.

“We will be releasing two tracks each week in advance, but only up to the first verse.”

BabyMonster's first full album will be titled Drip and is scheduled for release on November 1.

Surprisingly, Hyun-suk said that, “An unexpected person participated in composing Drip.

“Among the overseas topliners and YG producers involved, that person is G-Dragon. We’ve achieved a very satisfying result. You can look forward to it.”

Fans looking forward to a teaser of Drip however will be disappointed.

“The title song will not be released until the release date. I want to hide it well and let you hear it with an impact," he said.

G-Dragon, recently spotted at the 2NE1 15th anniversary reunion concert, over the weekend, is also set to make his solo comeback later this month, marking his first release in seven years.