CYBERJAYA, Oct 8 — Last weekend, two of the most respected figures in Indian classical dance, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam and Datuk Ramli Ibrahim, came together with a shared message: the preservation of Indian classical dance is vital for the continuity of its cultural legacy.

Speaking passionately at the 4th International Conference on Indian Fine Arts 2024, both legends emphasised the importance of passing these cherished traditions from one generation to the next to keep the art form alive.

In her keynote address, Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam shared profound insights on the essence of Indian Fine Arts, underscoring how classical dance and music are not just art forms but an integral part of a refined way of life.

She said: “It is a way of life, a refined, beautiful, orderly way of life, where there is a discipline of body and mind,” and urged the audience to cherish these traditions.

Dr. Padma explained that dance acts as a bridge connecting these disciplines, a theme that resonates with the mission of the conference which is to ensure fine arts are protected.

She highlighted the significance of embracing one’s heritage, stating, “Bharatanatyam was created for the whole world, not just South India.”

She stressed that we have the choice to evolve or regress as individuals.

She also further elaborated on the importance of teaching: “If you are a teacher, you have to learn from cover to cover; the entire textbook must be mastered.

“Creativity must come from within, it is not about rivaling someone else.”

Dr. Padma concluded her address by congratulating Bridge Academy for their wonderful efforts and recognising Limkokwing University for their invaluable support in nurturing this artistic legacy.

Ramli Ibrahim, founder of the Sutra Dance Theatre and the Sutra Foundation, highlighted the significance of the event, saying:

“The launch of this conference by Bridge Academy in association with Limkokwing University has brought dancers, musicians, and scholars of Bharatanatyam together for the first time in this magnificent hall. This event marks a significant step in integrating Indian Fine Arts into the cultural landscape of Malaysia.”

The two-day event brought together educators, performers, and students from across the globe in a vibrant celebration of Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music. — Picture credit: Limkokwing University.

Datuk Ras Adiba, Director of Community and Special Projects at Limkokwing University, expressed gratitude for the partnership with Bridge Academy, stating:

“Limkokwing has always been the place where the boldest, the brightest, the bravest, and the best gather. This exchange of cultures is within all Malaysians. So many of us have a connection with Indian culture, and this weekend showcased India’s sophistication.”

Ras Adiba said Limkokwing University, a pioneer in creative and artistic studies, was the perfect venue for this significant event.

“Known for its iconic campus with expansive spaces designed for creativity, the university continues to be a hub for groundbreaking cultural exchanges and a champion of the arts. Limkokwing remains open to hosting more events of this calibre, fostering international collaboration in the creative fields,” she said.

The two-day event brought together educators, performers, and students from across the globe in a vibrant celebration of Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music.

The conference featured an array of workshops on Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music, tailored for teachers and students alike. Participants engaged in hands-on experiences that highlighted the beauty and discipline inherent in these art forms.

A unique exhibition showcased the glory of Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam through displays of ancient Tamil instruments, mudras, sculptures, and more, providing a rare glimpse into the artistic heritage of the region.

Research scholars and educators presented papers, offering in-depth perspectives on various topics related to Indian Fine Arts and cultural studies, while a special session dedicated to Traditional Tamil Games celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage.

The highlight of the conference was the Kalai Sangamam event, where Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music teachers and students captivated the audience with enthralling performances throughout the day. This event embodied the spirit of collaboration and the sharing of artistic expertise across generations.