PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Actor Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin insists that he never cheated on his ex-wife, actress Nur Fazura Sharifuddin in seven years of their marriage.

The 34-year-old said he foundit strange that he was accused of infidelity as the matter had not arisen throughout the whole process of divorce, reported Astro Awani.

“I deny it, and even Fazura's lawyer has denied there was any case of infidelity, so why is she suddenly saying there was,” he reportedly told the media after the divorce was finalised.

Earlier, Fattah had sealed the divorce with ‘talak satu’ (first pronouncement) against the 41-year-old actress before Syarie Judge Abdul Malik Soleh at the Petaling Lower Syariah Court, Subang Bestari, today.

The actress who was in tears after the proceeding, had disclosed to the media that her divorce stemmed from several reasons, most especially his infidelity.

The actor also denied failing to perform his responsibility and had neglected his wife and daughter, four-year-old Nur Fatima Aisya saying he had proof of financial transactions for money spent on his family.

A tearful Fazura had accused Fattah of cheating saying she had proof. — Picture from Bernama

“Don't play with sentiments of not providing. I have proof of where my money goes.

“I spend it on my family. Maybe she feels it's not enough for her.”

He said Fazura's accusations were an attempt to smear his reputation.

“This accusation is embarrassing and intended to smear my name. We already have an agreement before the pronouncement of the divorce, where we would safeguard each other's reputation.”

He insisted the divorce stemmed from irreconcilable differences.

“As she filed before this, our divorce was a result of irreconcilable differences.”

Fazura had filed for divorce against Fattah last Sept 13. The popular duo wed on Nov 27, 2017.