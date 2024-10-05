SEOUL, Oct 5 — South Korean pay TV music channel Mnet has officially addressed rumours that BigBang will be performing as a group at this year's MAMA Awards.

Korean media outlet News1 had earlier reported that BigBang —currently made up of of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung — will be performing together as a group at the upcoming annual awards show.

Mnet has officially responded in an official statement — and the answer is, wait for the announcement.

“The lineup of artists attending the 2024 MAMA Awards has not yet been decided.”

The last time that BigBang performed at the MAMA Awards as a full group was in 2015.

This year’s MAMA Awards will take place over three days in the US and Japan, marking it the very first time that the ceremony is being held stateside.

The first night of the 2024 MAMA Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, while the second and third nights will be held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 22 and 23.