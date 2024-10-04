KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Animated features continue to reign at the local box-office with The Wild Robot overtaking Transformers One to claim the top spot.
But if that doesn't tickle your fancy — check out what's topping the charts for not just local and international films, but also on streaming platforms and what's hot for music and books.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International - September 26 to September 29)
The Wild Robot
Transformers One
Kang Mak
Thaghut
Meiyazhagan
Takluk: Lahad Datu
Go For Broke
Laura
Pusaka
JUNG KOOK: I Am Still
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 Streaming (September 23 to September 29)
Netflix
TV Series
Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 3
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2
Culinary Class Wars: Season 1
Love Next Door: Limited Series
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Resident: Season 1
Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom: Season 1
CoComelon: Season 11
Emily in Paris: Season 4
Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu
Andartu Kosmopolitan
The Secret
Good Partner
Cinderella at 2 AM
Running Man (2024)
Perfect Family
Queen Woo
Nafsu
DNA Lover
Only for Love
Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify - September 25 to October 2)
Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Jimin - Who
Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER
Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)
Insomniacks - Reminisensi
Sabrina Carpenter - Taste
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify - September 25 to October 2)
Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu
Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi
Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata
Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH
Maulana Ardiansyah - HALU
Anggis Devaki - Kisah Tanpa Dirimu
Aziz Harun - Janji
Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST Imaginur)
Source: kworb.net and Spotify
Top 10 books of the week (September 20 to September 26)
Fiction
Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (?Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)
The Exchange by John Grisham (?Doubleday)
As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)
Non-Fiction
The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin's Essentials)
Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent news)
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)
Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (PublicAffairs)
Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)
The Art of Seduction by Robert Greene (?Penguin Books)
A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH group publishing)
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)
Source: MPH