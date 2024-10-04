KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Animated features continue to reign at the local box-office with The Wild Robot overtaking Transformers One to claim the top spot.

But if that doesn't tickle your fancy — check out what's topping the charts for not just local and international films, but also on streaming platforms and what's hot for music and books.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International - September 26 to September 29)

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

Kang Mak

Thaghut

Meiyazhagan

Takluk: Lahad Datu

Go For Broke

Laura

Pusaka

JUNG KOOK: I Am Still

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 Streaming (September 23 to September 29)

Netflix

TV Series

Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 3

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 1

Love Next Door: Limited Series

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Resident: Season 1

Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom: Season 1

CoComelon: Season 11

Emily in Paris: Season 4

Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu

Andartu Kosmopolitan

The Secret

Good Partner

Cinderella at 2 AM

Running Man (2024)

Perfect Family

Queen Woo

Nafsu

DNA Lover

Only for Love

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify - September 25 to October 2)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Jimin - Who

Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify - September 25 to October 2)

Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Maulana Ardiansyah - HALU

Anggis Devaki - Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Aziz Harun - Janji

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST Imaginur)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (September 20 to September 26)

Fiction

Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (?Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

The Exchange by John Grisham (?Doubleday)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)

Non-Fiction

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin's Essentials)

Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent news)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (PublicAffairs)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

The Art of Seduction by Robert Greene (?Penguin Books)

A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH group publishing)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

Source: MPH