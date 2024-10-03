LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Four years after burning down her home gym in an accident, Britney Spears shared that she once again had a close shave with a “really dangerous” incident took place six months ago.

“I was in my room, I turned the fire on, and all of the sudden, it blew up in my face,” the 42-year-old singer, 42, shared on Instagram in a post that has now been removed.

Noting that her fireplace had “done [that] before,” she said she usually got her security to “come in and light it for” her, reported Page Six.

“But this time, I just threw the whole thing in there, and it literally blew into my face,” Spears said, adding that the “person [she] was with just would not wake up.”

“It took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows and — see these baby bangs? These are from ... it sizzl[ing] all my hair.”

The Grammy winner was initially worried she had second or third-degree burns and thought she was “gonna have to go to the emergency room because [her] face was, like, on fire.

“It hurt to touch my phone. It hurt to put ice on my face. It hurt [to have] anything touch it. This happened for, like, six or seven hours. ... The pain never went away. It was so, so, so bad.”

The performer took three Tylenol, which she called a “really, really big deal” and compared to “******* Vicodin,” and was able to go to sleep.

“Yeah, it was really bad,” Spears concluded. “All is good now.”

Last year, she opened up about the fire she accidentally started with candles in her home gym, showing off the charred remnants via Instagram.

“I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!!” Spears wrote in December 2023.

“By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!

“But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!”