KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 26 — Malaysia is set to witness a star-studded grand wedding reception event that promises to bring two worlds together — the Malaysian entertainment scene and Tamil Nadu’s cinema elite.

On October 12, Datuk Muhammad Yusoff, founder and chairman of DMY Creation (also known as DMY), will host a grand wedding reception for his son, Fajrul Rahman, at the Setia City Convention Centre.

The couple will have their nikkah ceremony, marking their marriage, the day before in a more intimate setting, followed by this lavish celebration of love and unity.

This grand celebration will seamlessly intertwine the dazzling glitz and glamour of Bollywood with the rich vibrancy of Kollywood, creating an unforgettable cultural extravaganza that promises to leave a lasting impression on all attendees.

The event will have the presence of Kollywood superstars, including the legendary actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan, the iconic music maestro AR Rahman and his talented son A.R. Ameen, as well as the rising star of Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan—known for his versatility and growing influence in the industry.

Renowned music composer GV Prakash Kumar will join the star-studded lineup, along with actor Soori, famous for his previous comedic charm and now impactful roles.

The celebration will be further enriched by local Malaysian politicians, celebrities, and influencers.

Adding to the glitz and glamour, both the bride and groom will don outfits designed by two of India’s most renowned fashion maestros—Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.

“This wedding is not just a celebration of love between two individuals, but a coming together of two vibrant cultures, showcasing the beauty of unity in diversity.

“We are honoured to share this special moment with friends and family from across the globe, and I am excited to see how the worlds of Malaysian entertainment and Tamil Nadu cinema will converge in a truly unforgettable experience,” said Muhammad Yusoff representing both families.

DMY Events will create the biggest wedding reception with a royal setup, transforming the venue into a regal Mughal-themed paradise for a grand celebration.

This cultural extravaganza will blend elements of Bollywood and Kollywood while showcasing the rich heritage of the occasion. The decor will set the perfect atmosphere for this momentous event.

Guests will also be treated to a 77-dish feast curated by Madhampatty Rangaraj, a top-tier celebrity chef known for his work with stars like Vijay and Karthi. His catering, known for its use of traditional grains and millet, promises a unique and unforgettable culinary experience.

DMY Creations's founder and chairman Datuk Muhammad Yusoff also met with rising star of Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan to invite him for the wedding. — Picture courtesy of DMY Creation

Making this event even more special, popular YouTuber Mohammed Irfan, known for his hit channel Irfan’s View, will be among the prominent influencers in attendance, capturing the excitement and delicious food moments of the night.

Joining him will be RJ Bravo, famed for his engaging on-air personality and sharp wit, as well as Sindhuja Hari, a digital content creator celebrated for her lifestyle and travel vlogs. Also attending is Sanjana, a rising star in the Tamil social media space known for her beauty and fashion content, adding further glamour to the evening.

The talents of John Britto, a renowned Chennai-based choreographer and entertainment designer will amplify the festivities. His performances, praised by legends like Shiamak Davar and Prabhu Deva, are set to be among the highlights of the evening.

Renowned violinist Manoj Kumar will also grace the stage with his enchanting performances.His ability to blend traditional and contemporary styles will create a magical atmosphere, ensuring that guests are treated to a truly memorable auditory experience.

Kalanithi Maran, the esteemed media mogul and head of Sun Pictures, alongside other prominent film producers from the Kollywood industry is also attending including Sanjay of AP International Films, Kalaipuli S. Thanu of V Creations, Arun Pandian from A&P Groups, Suresh Karachi of V House Productions, and Karuna of Ayngaran.

Their participation not only enhances the festive atmosphere but also showcases the unity and camaraderie among Kollywood film producers, making this wedding a remarkable gathering of talent and creativity.

This wedding not only celebrates the union of two individuals but also brings together different cultural backgrounds in a dazzling display of love, unity, and tradition. With such an impressive guest list, stunning décor, and culinary mastery, this event is set to be one of the most anticipated and biggest weddings of the year.

The wedding festivities will also be prominently featured on social media, with attendees encouraged to use the official hashtag #DMYVEETUKALYANAM to share their experiences and capture the joyous moments of this grand celebration.

DMY Creation, founded by Datuk Muhammad Yusoff, is a key player in Malaysia’s entertainment and film distribution industry. Known for bringing major Tamil and Bollywood films like Raayan, Thangalaan, and Salaar to Malaysian audiences, the company has solidified its position as a regional cinematic landscape leader.

Focused on creating cross-cultural connections, DMY Creation continues to deliver top-tier content that reflects Malaysia’s rich multiculturalism, fostering collaborations between Malaysia and India’s entertainment sectors.