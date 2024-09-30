SEOUL, Sept 30 — The HYBE, ADOR and NewJeans drama continues unabated with new developments.

The Korea Herald reported that next month a National Assembly audit will be held, and NewJeans member Hanni has been invited as a reference witness after her claims of being shunned in a live broadcast on September 11.

New ADOR CEO Kim Ju-young was also asked to attend the October 25 session to address Hanni’s claims.

Since Hanni will only be attending as a reference witness, she could choose not to attend provided she submits a written statement with a “justifiable reason”.

However ADOR’s CEO has no such leeway and could be compelled to appear or face legal penalties.

HYBE has confirmed that Kim will appear if an official notice arrives from the National Assembly.

Hanni had previously alleged that a manager of another group at Hybe told that group to “ignore her” after she had greeted them in the hallway of HYBE’s Seoul headquarters.

This led to NewJeans fans filing a complaint with the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

In other news, former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin’s injunction hearing on the matter of her reappointment as CEO will happen on October 11.

Previously, ADOR’s board of directors had dismissed Min from her role as CEO and appointed a replacement.

Despite ADOR saying Min would be retained as an inside director and be in charge of producing NewJeans, Min claimed the contract was unfair.

She also argued that her dismissal contradicted the previous court decision on prohibiting the exercise of voting rights as well as the shareholder agreement with HYBE.