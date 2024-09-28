SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — Actress Susan Lankester has been announced as the National Winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2024 for her role of Aileen Choo in the film Raintown.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram share the news, and thanked the cast and crew.

“Thank you to The Choos - Chew Kin Wah, Pauline Tan, Wilson Lee & Fabian Loo. I love you all.

“And most of all, huge thanks to the Raintown crew for making the film look, feel and sound the way it does. And for taking such great care of us on set and off. Mad respect for all of you.”

Raintown, directed by Tunku Mona and produced by Current Pictures also features an impressive ensemble cast including Chew Kin Wah, Pauline Tan, Wilson Lee, and Fabian Loo.

With Haris Sulong, Shaby Maharom, and Fazlynne Majid as producers, the talented crew behind the film includes Eric Yeong as Photography Director, Ju Min as Art Director and Isazaly Isa as Editor.

On Thursday, the AACA announced National Winners who will represent their countries and territories at the Grand Awards and Gala Final in Singapore this December.

Winners from 16 nations and territories, will compete in 41 categories.

2024 has been a record year for AACA with a record number of entries submitted.