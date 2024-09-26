LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has set its sights on collecting some gold hardware this coming awards season.

Disney is reportedly determined to push the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film up front for consideration.

The blockbuster will be submitted for consideration at the Golden Globes in the comedy categories, with Reynolds’ performance as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, vying for one of the six spots in the actor (comedy or musical) category, reported Variety in an exclusive.

Jackman’s return as Logan, aka Wolverine, will be positioned in the supporting actor races across all key awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and even the Oscars.

Tthe film is almost guaranteed a spot in the Golden Globes’ recently-introduced Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. Added last year, it celebrates the year’s most critically acclaimed and highest-grossing films.

Last year’s inaugural prize went to Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar phenomenon Barbie, which was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture. To qualify for this category, films must gross at least US$150 million (RM620 million), with US$100 million (RM414) coming from the US, or achieve comparable digital streaming viewership figures recognized by industry standards.

As far as Oscars attention, Deadpool & Wolverine will also aim for nominations in technical categories, including production design, sound, and visual effects.

Deadpool (2016), directed by first-time filmmaker Tim Miller, was both a critical darling and a box office sensation, raking in over US$780 million (RM3.23 billion) worldwide. It also became the highest-grossing R-rated movie at the time, coincidentally overtaken by the latest Deadpool entry.

The film earned two Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best actor for Reynolds. It was also recognised by major industry guilds, including the Directors Guild of America for First-Time Director, the Writers Guild of America for Adapted Screenplay, and the Producers Guild of America (PGA) for Best Picture.

Deadpool & Wolverine is tipped as a strong candidate for a PGA nom once again as the guild often embraces box office successes such as Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Knives Out (2019), Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Wonder Woman (2017).

Reynolds, a two-time Emmy winner for his FX reality series Welcome to Wrexham, is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

Jackman, one of the most accomplished actors of his generation, brings an impressive awards pedigree to his resume. With a Tony Award for The Boy from Oz, an Emmy for hosting the 58th Tonys, a Golden Globe win, and an Oscar nomination for Les Misérables (2012), along with a Grammy for The Greatest Showman soundtrack, Jackman is no stranger to accolades.

Deadpool & Wolverine also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford and Matthew Macfadyen.

The film also features surprise appearances from stars like Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner and Channing Tatum.

This summer, the Marvel entry crossed the US$1 billion (RM4.13 billion) mark at the global box office, surpassing 2019’s smash hit Joker.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives on digital platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV+, starting October 1. The film will also be released on 4K Blu-ray and DVD on October 22.