SEOUL, Sept 21 — Kpop idols Jennie from popular girl group Blackpink and BamBam from boyband GOT7 have dismissed rumours that they are dating after being spotted together at a sushi restaurant in the US.

Paparazzi photos of the two dining together in Los Angeles' Sushi Park with agency staff and acquaintances ignited rumours of a possible romantic relationship, reported Soompi.

Jennie's agency, OA Entertainment, clarified on Thursday, that, “They simply had a meal together as acquaintances.”

Jennie is set to release her first solo single under her newly-established company, OA Entertainment, next month while BamBam most recently released his third mini-album, BAMESIS.